: Mrunal Thakur Begins Dubbing for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Calls it ‘Super Special’

Mrunal Thakur is on a roll with a string of exciting projects in the pipeline. Her upcoming releases include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Dacoit, strikingly different projects featuring contrasting genres. As her audiences eagerly wait to see her ignite the screens soon, Mrunal teased her fans with a glimpse from her dubbing session.

In a recent video shared by her, she is seen sipping black coffee while having a lighthearted chat with a fellow professional. While she did not reveal the project she’s dubbing for, she simply penned “Dubbing for something SUPERRRRR SPECIAL. #dubbing1✅” leaving audiences curious about the project she’s hinting at! Considering that Mrunal has two upcoming titles, is she dubbing for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai or Dacoit - or an entirely new project? Only time will tell!

Meanwhile, in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Mrunal will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. Directed by David Dhawan, the lighthearted rom-com is scheduled for a theatrical release on 5th June, 2026. On the other hand, Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha will see her alongside Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap - an entirely unique ensemble. Directed by Shaneil Deo, the film will release in theatres on 19th March, 2026.