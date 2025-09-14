Mrunal Thakur clocks 7 years in Bollywood, credits all her success to debut movie 'Love Sonia'

Mumbai Sep 14 Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur has always proved her acting prowess with each project.

The actress, from her debut movie Love Sonia, is out to display what a power-packed performer she is. On account of 7 years in the movie and her own debut in Bollywood, Mrunal took to her social media account to express her heart over 'Love Sonia', her character in it, and her journey in Bollywood.

Penning down an emotional note, Mruanl wrote, “7 years ago, life surprised me with the most unexpected gift: Love Sonia. I was just a small-town girl with big dreams in her heart, and somehow out of thousands, Sonia chose me. That film wasn’t just my debut… it was my first step into a world where cinema could change lives.” Talking about her nervousness, Thakur wrote, “I still remember the nervous excitement of being on set, surrounded by legends Demi Moore, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Riya Sisodiya, Saie Tamhankar, and Mark Duplass… each one teaching me something new every single day. I felt like the tiniest fish in a vast ocean, but their kindness made me feel like I belonged.” She added, “And then there was Tabrez Noorani, our captain, our fearless guide.

He once told me, “No matter what happens commercially, we must be proud of the lives this film saves.” Those words are etched in my heart forever. A huge thank you also to David Womack and to Ruchira Gupta and the real superheroes fighting every day against trafficking; they are the true inspiration. The most beautiful part is that Love Sonia went beyond the screen. It sparked change, inspired NGOs, and saved lives. Even today, people still reach out after watching it, and my heart fills with gratitude.” Creditng her success to Love Sonia, she wrote, “I owe everything to this film. Sonia gave me courage, gave me a voice, and gave me a family in cinema. Thank you to everyone who made this journey possible. Here’s to carrying Sonia in my soul and to many more stories that heal, inspire, and make a difference.”

For the uninitiated, Love Sonia revolved around the story of a girl named Sonia whose life takes an unusual turn when she elopes from her house after she finds out that her debt-ridden father sold her sister for money. Life takes a drastic turn for Sonia when she gets trapped in the world of flesh trade. Mrunal, though she ventured into Bollywood 7 years ago, has been a part of the entertainment industry for over a decade. Mrunal rose to fame with her stint as a side yet important character in the hit TV show 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She essayed the role of the lead, Sriti Jha, aka Pragya’s younger sister, Bulbul. The actress, ever since her Bollywood stint, has been only riding high on the success of each of her movies that have gone on to become a hit.

