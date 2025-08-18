Mumbai, Aug 18 Ahead of World Photography Day on Tuesday, actress Mrunal Thakur decided to 'open a piece of her heart' by dropping some candid clicks from her camera.

From a posing shadow in the sand to the beauty of the endless sea, the 'Sita Ramam' actress has captured it all.

Her album further included a calming still of a church, along with a photo of a bartender at work.

Through her latest post, Mrunal also expressed her love for photography, saying: "I have always believed that ”A picture is worth a thousand words”... and ever since I started taking my love for photography more seriously, I feel it even more. Photography is one of my fav things and I want to know and do more. I’ve always had this keeda in me to learn, to explore, to pick up every little thing that sparks curiosity."

She revealed that she decided to move her passion to practice last year when she brought home her first Leica camera.

"It was part joy and part terror! I was so excited to start clicking pictures and also terrified that I would be terrible at it. But I decided to take the leap and at least try…", she added.

Sharing that the beauty of photography lies in the process and patience, the 'Super 30' actress revealed: "So, with World Photography Day around the corner, I thought I’d share a few stills from my camera (this is after the cycle of inner criticising, contemplating, and spending what feels like 92,836 hours overthinking) but maybe that’s also part of the beauty of it… the process, the pause and the patience".

On the professional front, Mrunal will next be seen in "Dacoit", opposite Adivi Sesh.

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, the much-anticipated project will also star Anurag Kashyap in a crucial role.

"Dacoit" is set to release on December 25 this year.

