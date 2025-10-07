Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Mumbai Oct 7 Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her vibrant and cheerful personality, has once again delighted her fans by sharing a playful video montage on her social media account.

The clip captures her everyday moods and energy inside a vanity van, showcasing her fun-loving side. The video opens with Mrunal walking into her vanity, wearing an all-black athleisure outfit paired with a green bandana and headphones, grooving to the beats as she enters with a white smile.

In another sequence, she switches to a pastel co-ord set, sporting a white crop top with mint green joggers and a matching shrug, exuding a breezy casual look. Mrunal also features in a striped shirt and trousers combination, accessorised with a black crossbody bag, adding a chic touch to her vanity diaries. She is also seen in a beautiful white chicken salwar kameez, holding a bouquet of sunflowers and flashing a million-dollar smile.

The montage further includes a moment where she turns in a pink oversized shirt and is seen dancing to the beats of the song and showing her fun-crazy side. She is also seen doing a headbang to a song played in her vanity, and she is also seen wishing 'good morning' to everybody in an extremely funny way, highlighting her childlike playfulness.

The actress captioned the reel as Vanity Meets Insanity, hinting at how the vanity van often turns into a space for her unpainted and joyful expressions. The background score chosen for the song is the popular track "Ae Bachchu" from the film "Ghajini", which was picturised on Asin and Aamir Khan.

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur, who made her Bollywood debut with the film “Love Sonia” in 2018, was applauded for her bold and challenging role that drew attention to her acting potential.

She was last seen in the movie “Son of Sardar 2”, opposite Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the movie "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in 2026, starring Varun Dhawan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor