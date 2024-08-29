Mrunal Thakur flaunts this tempting delight on her cheat day

Mumbai, Aug 29 Actress Mrunal Thakur on Thursday shared a glimpse of her cheat day, in which she can be seen enjoying a delicious scoop of an ice-cream.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal, who has 13.4 million followers on the photo sharing application, dropped photos from an ice-cream parlour.

She is wearing a denim-on-denim outfit and has rounded off the look with a sling bag. Mrunal is holding an ice-cream cone and is flaunting her smile.

The post is captioned as: "Oops!! I did it again #cheatday #icecream".

A fan commented: "The happiness on your face".

Another user said: "Ye ice cream mujhe de de thakur".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, 'Son of Sardar 2', and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor