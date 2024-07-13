Mrunal Thakur gives up trying to recreate Vicky's hook steps from 'Tauba Tauba'

Mumbai, July 13 Actress Mrunal Thakur shared a fun dance video on Saturday, grooving to Vicky Kaushal’s latest viral track 'Tauba Tauba'.

Praising the actor, she said: “How good you are.”

The actress, who is known for her work in the Telugu movie ‘Sita Ramam’, posted the video on Instagram, where she has 12.6 million followers.

The video, filmed in her vanity van, is in monochrome and shows Mrunal wearing a tank top and joggers.

In the snippet, she attempts to mimic Vicky’s hook steps from the song ‘Tauba Tauba’ but doesn't quite manage to do them exactly.

The song is from Vicky’s upcoming movie ‘Bad Newz’.

The track is penned and sung by Karan Aujla.

Mrunal captioned the post: “Vicky Kaushal nahi aaraha hain yaar... how good you are... Kusha Kapila been sikha de plz.”

In the caption, Mrunal referred to social media personality and actress Kusha, who had recently posted a reel on her Instagram, where she flawlessly performed Vicky’s hook steps from the track ‘Tauba Tauba’.

Kusha shared Mrunal’s post on her Stories section and wrote: “Nailed it Mrunal Thakur... ekdum yehi hai.”

The movie ‘Bad Newz’ also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The comedy extravaganza revolves around a one-in-a-billion situation inspired by true events.

It explores the comedic side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon, 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation'.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is presented by Amazon Prime and Dharma Productions, in association with Leo Media Collective.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' is slated to release in theatres on July 19.

On the work front, Mrunal last featured in a cameo appearance in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

The film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

She next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the pipeline.

