“Mrunal Thakur Is as Much the Hero as I Am” says Adivi Sesh that Dacoit Is a Two-Hero Film

In an industry often driven by singular star power, Adivi Sesh is choosing to define heroism differently with his next, Dacoit. As he gears up for his upcoming pan-India film Dacoit: A Love Story, the actor calls the project “a two-hero film” — not just as a gesture of praise, but as a reflection of his deeper belief in collaboration, mutual respect, and storytelling rooted in balance. Sesh is a true believer of story and script above the rest, for him his perception of a script doesn’t come from it being a female or male lead project as long as it supports the larger narrative. Dacoit is a love story at it’s core and being a love story it’s a marriage of equals and hence the outlook that the film is a two hero project, as love stories cannot be one sided.

Sesh, who also co-wrote the film, has never been one to chase conventional formulas and he always gives his projects a holistic approach rather than only looking at his own role in isolation. With Dacoit, he says, the story demanded equal emotional weight and intensity from both its leads. And in Mrunal Thakur, he found not just a co-star but a co-creator equally committed to elevating the narrative.

“From the beginning, Dacoit never felt like a film with one protagonist,” says Sesh. “It’s a story of two layered characters, both fighting their own battles, both central to the world we’re building. I’ve always believed that stories thrive when ego takes a backseat — and in Mrunal, I’ve found a co-actor who shares that belief.”

Describing their dynamic, he adds, “There’s an honesty in the way she works — a rawness and truth that mirrors how I approach my own performances. We’re both outsiders in this industry, and that shared sense of having earned our place brings a kind of unspoken understanding between us.”

But more than just chemistry, it’s a shared fire for the craft that fuels their partnership.

“We’re both the kind of actors who will do whatever it takes for a film,” he says. “That kind of commitment can’t be faked — it’s felt. And that’s why Dacoit feels like a two-hero film. We’re not here to outshine each other; we’re here to build something meaningful together. It’s about mutual trust, and pushing each other to be better every day on set.”

With Dacoit touted as one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Sesh’s belief in collaborative storytelling signals a refreshing shift. As he continues to challenge norms — both in the kinds of roles he picks and the stories he wants to tell — Dacoit: A Love Story stands as a testament to what happens when ego is replaced with intention, and heroism is redefined as shared purpose.