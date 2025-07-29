Mrunal Thakur Learns to Play Dhol For Son of Sardaar 2, Calls the Moment ‘Tiring, Thrilling, and Special’

Mrunal Thakur is bringing the life of Punjab to the big screens as a bubbly Rabia in her upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2. Amid the growing hype, Mrunal took to her social media handle to share her experience of learning Dhol. Filled with vibrant beats and infectious energy, the actress is not just learning to play the instrument, but she is also enjoying every beat of it.

Sharing the video, Mrunal wrote, “There’s a certain kind of joy in truly enjoying the process. It keeps me grounded, keeps me going and honestly, I don’t know who I’d be without it. Learning the dhol for Son of Sardar 2 was one of those moments… tiring, thrilling, and so, so special. Just feeling super grateful for it all. 💖”

She added, “This is my one small attempt towards bringing a smile on everyone’s faces, I cant wait for you all to see more of Rabia and the entire crazy family.”

Known for bringing believability to her characters on-screen, Mrunal walked the same path for Rabia. She learned Dhol for nearly three months, practising it after pack up. The actress would shoot for an untitled film with director Ravi Udyawar and then head for Dhol practise.

Mrunal’s efforts will unfold on-screen with the release of Son of Sardaar 2, and she is poised to tug heartstrings with her performance. The actress will be seen sharing the screen space with Ajay Devgn, all while registering her first full-fledged commercial entertainer. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is slated to release on August 1. In addition to Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal also has Dacoit: A Love Story and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai in the pipeline.