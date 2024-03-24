Mrunal Thakur offers prayers at Sri Yellamma Pochamma Temple ahead of 'Family Star' release

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Actor Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to come up with highly anticipated family drama 'Family Star', offered prayers at one of Hyderabad's oldest temples, Sri Yellamma Pochamma Devasthanam.

In the viral videos from her visit, Mrunal can be seen sporting a maroon kurta as she sought blessings with folded hands. She was accompanied by her team.

#MrunalThakur taking blessings of #SriYellammaPochamma temple, one of the oldest temples in #Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/aAjXnki94c— $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 24, 2024

The makers of Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal, recently unveiled film's second track, 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa.'

The dance number from the film, where the lead stars give a glimpse of their chemistry as bride and groom.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) is all set to hit theatres on April 5, 2024.

Mrunal continued to broaden her horizons after starring in popular films with actors like Dulquer Salmaan and Nani. She now collaborates with Vijay.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which also starred south actor Nani in the lead roles.

The film was released on screens in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

