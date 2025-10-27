Mrunal Thakur on Dashavatar’s Malayalam Release: A Proud Moment for Marathi Cinema

Dashavatar, a Marathi film starring veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar and directed by Subodh Khanolkar, has emerged as a massive hit across India and internationally, and it is now set for a Malayalam release on November 21. Mrunal Thakur, who hails from a Maharashtrian background and works in Bollywood and South film industry, is extremely happy to see the first Marathi blockbuster making its way to the Malayalam audiences. The actress talked about the “proud moment” of seeing Maharastrian stories transcending language barriers to find wider audiences.



“Just finished watching Dashavatar, what a wonderful watch with the family today! The first Marathi blockbuster to win hearts in Malayalam too this is such a proud moment for Marathi cinema! So happy to see our stories reaching new audiences. @dilip_prabhavalkarsir वय फक्त एक आकडा ठरू शकतो, पण तुमची ऊर्जा, समर्पण आणि कामगिरी ८१व्या वर्षीही तितकीच तेजस्वी आहे Legend @subodhkhanolkar Your vision and command over the film doesn’t feel like a debut. It’s incredibly impressive,” she wrote on her social media stories.

On the work front, Mrunal is all set to reaffirm her stance as a pan-Indian actress with an interesting lineup of her upcoming releases. In Bollywood, she is gearing up for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan. Billed as a lighthearted rom-com, the film is directed by David Dhawan. She is also looking forward to Dacoit, sharing the screen space with Adivi Sesh. Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit will be an action thriller drama that will release in multiple languages on December 25.