Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Her Passion for Photography and Childhood Memories

In addition to being a celebrated actress, Mrunal Thakur is also a photographer that not many know about! Though she hasn’t shared her clicks on her social media, she likes to capture moments by herself. Recently, she opened up about her love for photography and revisited her childhood days of learning the skill. “I love photography. Not many know about this. I have clicked a few photos, but I’m quite hesitant to upload them. But there will come a time when I will showcase my talent when it comes to photography. I got myself a camera, and it’s a huge deal for me,” she shares.

Sharing insights from her childhood, Mrunal adds, “When I was undertaking photography lessons during my childhood, I would only click through Nokia X6. At that time, I didn’t have the finances or the guts to ask my Dad that I want a camera which is expensive.”

Now that Mrunal has put across her love for photography, revealing that she has several clicks under her eye, her fans and admirers would surely like to see her vision soon! Meanwhile, the actress is basking in the positive response of her recently released film, Son of Sardaar 2, her first full-fledged commercial entertainer. After tickling the audience’s funny bones as Rabia, Mrunal is geared up to step into a thrilling zone with her upcoming film, Dacoit.