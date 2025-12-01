Mrunal Thakur reveals how she reacts to rumours, calls it 'free PR'

Mumbai, Dec 1 Being an actor means one is constantly subjected to rumors, and actress Mrunal Thakur's latest social media post goes to show how she deals with these rumors.

Mrunal took to the Stories section of her Insta handle and shared a video of her laughing while getting her hair oiled, revealing how she reacts every time she hears or reads a rumour about herself.

Calling these rumours free pr, she wrote the caption, "They talk we laugh (Laughing with tears emojis) P.S Rumours are free Pr and I love free stuff (sic)."

Although Mrunal has not specified which rumour she is talking about, her post seems to be hinting at the speculations that the 'Super 30' actress is romantically involved with Dhanush.

While both Mrunal and Dhanush have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, netizens have been keeping a keen watch on their every move on social media.

Recently, Dhanush uploaded a couple of photos from Varanasi, with the "Tere Ishk Mein" and "Raanjhanaa" maker Aanand L Rai on his IG, reflecting on his journey from Kundan to Shankar.

An excited Mrunal commented on the post, calling it a beautiful journey".

"@dhanushkraja Sir... what a beautiful journey! BLOCKBUSTER!! CULT!!! LEGACY!!," her comment read.

Users were quick to point out how Mrunal and Dhanush continue to interact with one another on social media despite being aware of the speculations around them.

Work-wise, Mrunal is busy with her next "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", co-starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Pranav Chadha, Vijay Raaz, Rajesh Jais, and Chaitanya Vyas.

It must be noted that 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a popular track from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The title of David Dhawan's next is believed to be inspired by this peppy number.

"Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements.

