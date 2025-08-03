Mrunal Thakur Reveals Juggling Between Son of Sardaar 2 and Dacoit: Telugu in the Mornings, Punjabi in the Evenings

Mrunal Thakur engaged in a fun-filled Instagram live session with ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ co-stars Ajay Devgn and Kubbra Sait. During the same, the actress talked about juggling between the shoots of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dacoit. As both projects are linguistically different, Mrunal shared her experience of shooting both films and also opened up about her learning insights.

Mrunal shared, “After finishing one schedule of Dacoit, I came straight to rehearsals and prep for Son of Sardaar 2. Mornings were for learning Telugu lines, evenings for Punjabi. It felt like I had one foot in the North and one in the South. The energy in Punjabi is amazing! I picked up some Punjabi words and learned more about the language.”

Sharing her experience of learning Dhol, Mrunal adds, “As an actor, getting into that space is so important. Not everyone enjoys it, but I really did, and I miss those days. Playing the Dhol was tough too, so I have a lot of respect for everyone who plays it. It's a heavy, challenging instrument, and I’m especially grateful to the teachers who helped me.”

In Son of Sardaar 2, Mrunal Thakur steps into the role of a lively Punjabi girl, full of heart. As Rabia, Mrunal brings life to the plot and impresses the audiences with her dialogue delivery, spot-on expressions, humour and lighthearted chemistry with Ajay Devgn. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 promises a rollercoaster of entertainment, and it is currently running in the cinemas!