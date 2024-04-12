Mrunal Thakur shares BTS of 'Indu' from 'Family Star' sets

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Mrunal Thakur, who is being lauded for her role in 'Family Star', which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, shared behind-the-scenes from the sets.

Mrunal took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures and clips from the sets.

In one of the pictures, Mrunal can be seen with wet hair while holding a mirror in her hands.

She also shared images that captured moments of director Parasuram Petla and co-star Vijay Deverakonda on sets.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Moments of me as Indu, moments of Indu as me. Can you tell who's who? Every character I play on-screen leaves a mark on my heart. In order to do justice to Indu's role, I need to be Indu and not just put on her shoes, but walk a mile in them."

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film 'Hi Nanna' which also starred south actor Nani in the lead roles.

The film was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the film titled 'Pooja Meri Jaan' helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind with Huma Qureshi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

