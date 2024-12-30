Mrunal Thakur shares special moments from her December diaries

Mumbai, Dec 30 Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur recently treated her fans to a glimpse of her December adventures through a series of special posts on her social media.

On Monday, the ‘Sita Ramam’ actress shared heartwarming photos and videos that captured memorable moments from the month, offering fans a peek into her life. In a collection of Instagram posts, Mrunal presented a visual diary of her December, featuring everything from festive celebrations to cozy moments spent with her loved ones, along with her cherished memories.

One of the standout moments included a photo of Mrunal enjoying the holiday spirit with friends, surrounded by sparkling Christmas decorations. She also posted a candid snap of herself enjoying a peaceful day in nature, basking in the sunlight with a serene smile on her face. Alongside these images, the Super 30 actress wrote, “December HYD- MUM.”

Mrunal also shared clips of herself working on set, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming projects. Her dedication to her craft was evident as she posted snippets from her shoots, showing her enthusiasm and focus.

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur, who first rose to fame on television, became a household name with her portrayal of Bulbul in the hit show “Kumkum Bhagya.” She made a seamless transition to films, marking her debut with “Love Sonia.”

In addition to her role in “Super 30” opposite Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal has earned recognition for her impactful performances in films like “Batla House," “Sita Ramam," and “Hi Nanna.”

She was last seen in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD," which starred Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others. In the film, Mrunal portrayed a pregnant girl named Divya. Her upcoming projects include “Pooja Meri Jaan," “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai," and “Son of Sardaar 2.”

