Mrunal Thakur showcases hilarious post eye-makeup struggles

Mumbai, Nov 4 Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur showcased a very relatable make-up struggle and added a sprinkle of humour to it.

Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself standing in front of a mirror after doing her make-up for a shot. As she’s called to set, the actress absentmindedly rubs her eye, only to realise the grave mistake she’s made. She quickly tries to fix her eye make-up, but all in vain.

Mrunal wrote as the caption: “Eye tried my best!”

The actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, which is now set to release on June 5, 2026. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

For those who do not know, 'Hai Jawani Toh Pyaar Hona Hai' is a hit song from David Dhawan's film "Biwi No 1", featuring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen. The name of the forthcoming drama is believed to have been inspired from this popular track.

Touted to be a blend of a lighthearted narrative with romantic elements, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" reportedly shares a tale of a guy who was rejected by several women, but ends up getting help from God.

It was on October 31, when the makers of the upcoming David Dhawan’s directorial “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai” announced the new release date. The film was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2026.

The film’s production banner Tips Films on Friday morning took to Instagram and shared a vibrant announcement poster.

“Drama bhi hona hai, comedy bhi — kyunki jab ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in cinemas on 5th June 2026 #DavidDhawan @rameshtaurani #Maximilian @varundvn @hegdepooja @mrunalthakur @manieshpaul @jimmysheirgill @chunkypanday @imouniroy @kingaliasgar @rajeshkumar.official @therakeshbedi @kubbrasait @farhadsamji @sajawalyunus @kamera002 @csd.studios #SachinJigar @parijatpoddar @remodsouza @vijayganguly #AkiNarula @samidha.wangnoo.”

Varun took to his Instagram stories and shared the film, which also stars Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chunky Panday and Mouni Roy to name a few.

