Mrunal Thakur Talks About the Challenges of Playing a Punjabi Character in Son of Sardaar 2

Mrunal Thakur steps into a vibrant Punjabi role in her upcoming film, Son of Sardaar 2. The recently released trailer offers a glimpse of her character, Rabia seen delivering lively Punjabi dialogues and dancing to the infectious beats of the dhol. At the trailer launch event, Mrunal spoke candidly about the challenges of playing a Punjabi character and shared her experience of shooting for the film.

Highlighting the importance of delivering impactful dialogues in a comedy, she said, “Comedy is also about give and take you just react to what the other person is saying. Sometimes, you get so engrossed in delivering the line, but there are a lot of improvisations, so you just have to go with the flow. That’s what I learned from everyone you have to be present, and the line needs to land. If the line doesn’t land, there’s no point.”

On stepping into a Punjabi character, she added, “For me, it was slightly difficult to act, dance, and groove to the beats of the dhol hats off to all those who play it! The Punjabi accent was a bit tough too, but everyone helped me through it. Overall, I had so much fun while shooting. Interestingly, I even learned some French in Punjabi! If you watch the trailer, you’ll see Rabia has her own shades. Being a Maharashtrian, it was quite challenging to play a Punjabi role. Par, sound bolte hi hum sab form mein aa jaate the.”

Mrunal Thakur brings Rabia a bubbly Punjabi girl full of laughter and heart to life in Son of Sardaar 2. She will be seen sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn for the first time, and fans are eager to see their chemistry in this lighthearted rom-com. With this film, Mrunal steps into a fresh genre of romantic comedy, adding another exciting chapter to her versatile filmography. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Mukul Dev, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, and others. Son of Sardaar 2 is set to release in theatres on 25th July.