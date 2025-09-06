Mrunal Thakur to Triptii Dimri: Actors Who’ve Been Targeted & Trolled Online

News headlines are a double-edged sword, where positive ones grab attention undoubtedly, but the negative ones travel far more than expected. Online users, pushy headlines and provocative titles often become a public spectacle, adding risk to an actor’s image, especially for outsiders.

Mrunal Thakur: Mrunal has found herself all across the headlines because of clickbait-driven titles. The actress is facing public scrutiny after it was assumed that she took a dig at an A-lister actress, even though no names were taken and no films were mentioned. Headlines ending with a question mark planted a seed of doubt in the public’s mind and manufactured outrage.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: After reigning supreme in Bollywood, Priyanka widened her stance in Hollywood, and this shift of hers made her a subject of negative chatter. In addition to this, she also found herself at the centre of chatter after a magazine allegedly edited her armpits beyond believable levels. What followed this was trolls attacking her relentlessly and igniting a debate about unrealistic beauty standards.

Triptii Dimri: Last year, Triptii Dimri found herself in the midst of a controversy, which alleged that the actress took up money to appear at an event in Jaipur, but she did not turn up. The public defaced her posters at the event and even called for a boycott. However, she denied allegations of not turning up, setting it straight that she fully honoured professional obligations.

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee Pannu has often found herself caught in online controversies and trolls, be it body shaming, commenting on her acting skills, or anything personal, but Taapsee has always shut them down with her savage responses. Once, a troll mentioned, “Tujhe acting to aati nahi, utha utha ke movie karti hai". Giving a befitting reply, Taapsee said, “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”

