Mrunal Thakur, Triptii Dimri to Kriti Sanon: 7 Outsiders Who Changed the Game in Bollywood

Bollywood has witnessed a promising wave of outsiders who’ve changed the landscape of Hindi cinema. Not only have they opened doors for new faces, but they’ve also expanded opportunities for real talent. Here’s looking at the top 7 outsiders who made it big in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh: From Band Baaja Baaraat to the upcoming Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh has come a long way in establishing his career and winning the audience’s hearts. His acting range and ability to immerse himself in characters have made him a top choice of directors.

Vicky Kaushal: Vicky Kaushal is here for the long haul, and he proves so with his versatility. Be it Masaan, Sam Bahadur, or Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal knows how to define ‘acting’.

Triptii Dimri: Triptii Dimri never leaves a chance to highlight her versatility, be it in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul or her latest release, Dhadak 2. Thriving on substantiality, Triptii always redefines being a modern-day ‘heroine’.

Mrunal Thakur: Pan-Indian actress Mrunal Thakur has carved a solid niche with her range of performances and emotional growth. With her acting dynamics in Sita Ramam, Jersey, Love Sonia and more, she has truly risen as one of the most successful outsiders who is blazing her own trail.

Priyanka Chopra: From Bollywood to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra has cemented herself as an icon, leaving everyone inspired with her hard work and dedication. With a spectrum of films and global appeal, the National Award-winning actress has proven to be one of the most prominent and respected celebrities in today’s time.

Rajkummar Rao: From being a side character to being a formidable lead, Rajkummar Rao worked his way to prominence. Considering his dynamic filmography, he ensures to push limits and stay unconventional.

Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon is a visionary, and her journey proves so. From starting with being a love interest to transitioning into gritty space and entering the business zone, Kriti's track shows one highlight, evolution.

These actors have proven that one does not necessarily need a film background to make it big in Bollywood, just hardwork, dedication and intent to grow works wonders.