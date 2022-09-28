Mrunal Thakur wins Most Stylish Actor Award at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards

Mrunal Thakur has quickly risen among the ranks as B-town's most bankable stars and the Toofan actress was felicitated at Most Stylish Actor award with the most stylish actor trophy. Mrunal Thakur’s latest film Sita Ramam has fetched her some great reviews, and done equally well at the box office too. And when the Hindi version was released, that too connected with the viewers.

Meanwhile, India's most prestigious fashion award Lokmat Most stylish Awards is back with its 6th edition.Over the years, celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, and entrepreneurs Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Thackeray have graced the prestigious event. Partnering with Lokmat for the most stylish awards for 2022 is the Amazon. With top brands, large selection and easy returns - there couldn’t have been a better partner to glam up this exciting event. Amazon believes that each individual should be able to express their own individuality in their own unique style and enables them to do so ease with ease of choice, returns and great offers. What makes the event more exciting is that it coincides with the Amazon Great Indian Festival that has great offers running across top fashion and beauty brands.

