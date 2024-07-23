Mrunal Thakur's watermelon eating video will leave you in splits

Mumbai, July 23 Actress Mrunal Thakur on Tuesday shared a hilarious video of herself eating watermelon, claiming she is 'sugar high'.

The actress, who is known for her role in 'Jersey', took to Instagram and posted a reel video showcasing her unique way of eating watermelon.

The snippet features Mrunal in a black zipper, with no makeup, and her wet hair open.

In the video, her friend sits behind her, and the actress is asking her to feed her the watermelon.

Mrunal laughs and says, "You have to feed me."

After taking a bite, she exclaims, "There's a hair in my mouth."

Her friend feeds her another piece, and Mrunal responds, "Now there's water on my chin, wipe it off."

The video ends with both friends laughing hysterically.

The post is captioned: "Watermelon...Sugar...high."

Fans were quick to react, with one commenting, "Their non-stop giggling gets me," and another saying, "How cute."

On the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has also featured in shows like 'Arjun' and 'Kumkum Bhagya',

The actress has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal appeared in the web series 'Made in Heaven 2' and starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Man'.

She recently made a cameo appearance in the Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898 AD', which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Mrunal's upcoming projects include ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’ and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor