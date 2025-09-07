MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan in High-Octane Action Teaser of ‘The Chase’ (VIDEO)

Actor R Madhavan surprised fans on Sunday by releasing the teaser of his upcoming project The Chase, directed by Vasan Bala. What drew the most attention was the appearance of cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is seen playing a task force officer alongside Madhavan. The teaser shows both men in black outfits and sunglasses, armed and ready for action. Madhavan posted the clip on Instagram with the caption, “One mission. Two fighters. Buckle up – a wild, explosive chase begins.” He did not specify if the project is a film, a series, or another format, leaving fans curious.

The short video quickly went viral as fans speculated about Dhoni’s acting debut. While he has featured in commercials and made a cameo in a Tamil film, his role in The Chase appears to be on a much bigger scale.

For Madhavan, the project comes after his role in Netflix’s Aap Jaisa Koi with Fatima Sana Shaikh. He is also preparing for Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt.

Dhoni, meanwhile, continues to make headlines off the field. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in June, becoming the 11th Indian cricketer to receive the honour. Known for leading India to victories in the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, he remains the only captain to win all three ICC white-ball trophies.