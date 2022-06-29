Ms. Marvel Ep 4 Teaser: Farhan Akhtar makes his much awaited appearance as Waleed

A sneak peek clip from the upcoming fourth episode of Ms. Marvel, which is being directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has been released by Marvel Studios. On June 29, it is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.The Ms. Marvel Episode 4 teaser promises Kamala Khan's trip to Pakistan as she continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her great-grandmother Aisha. It also serves as Aramis Knight's initial introduction as Kareem, a.k.a. Red Dagger.

In the teaser, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar also gets introduced to the audience. The clip features Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger leading Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan into a mysterious location where she soon meets Farhan Akhtar's character. He introduces himself by saying, "My name is Waleed." He then tells Kamala how he is aware of her background saying, "Your great-grandmother’s story is of legend. When you’re ready, we have much to discuss."Ms. Marvel's fourth episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on June 29 followed by its final two episodes in the coming weeks.

