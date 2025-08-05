MTV VMAs nominations out: Lady Gaga leads pack with 12 nods, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar follows

Washington DC [US], August 5 : Singer and actor Lady Gaga is the frontrunner for MTV's Video Music Awards (VMAs) as the musician scored 12 nominations for the 2025 ceremony, set to take place on September 7, reported Variety.

Gaga's dozen nominations are followed by 11 for Bruno Mars, 10 for Kendrick Lamar, eight apiece for Sabrina Carpenter and Rose, and seven each for Ariana Grande and the Weeknd, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Billie Eilish landed six nods, and Charli XCX picked up five nominations. In a six-way tie with four nominations each are Bad Bunny, Doechii, Jelly Roll, Ed Sheeran, Tate McRae and Miley Cyrus.

Gaga's nominations are split between 'Die With a Smile', her duet with Bruno Mars, which has nominations spread across many of the top general categories and her 'Mayhem' album's 'Abracadabra,' which picked up nominations in every single one of the technical categories, reported Variety.

Gaga's big haul of nominations marks the third time she has been the leading contender for the VMAs, after she previously led the nomination scorecard by picking up 13 in 2010 and nine in 2020, according to the outlet.

Fan voting has been opened in 19 gender-neutral categories. The voting window will stay open through September 5 at 6 p.m. ET, with the exception of the best new artist category, which will remain active into the show itself, according to Variety.

Although neither Taylor Swift nor Beyonce had much action in the way of new music videos in the past year, those two past VMAs winners remain up for artist of the year, a category that is not tied to any specific video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor