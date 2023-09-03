Mudit Nayyar throws light on his character in ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 : ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’ actor Mudit Nayyar, who will be seen playing the role of Vikrant in the upcoming thriller show ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’, opened up about his character and the challenges of bringing out the complexities of his role in the show.

He said, "Vikrant is an interesting character to play. He is a fascinating character, but in no way, are we trying to glorify the life led by Vikrant. For any actor, it would be a delight to play a character like Vikrant because of his complexities and his various dimensions. To play Vikrant is challenging, yet it has various layers to it which I discover with each passing day.”

“Kirti (Yukti Kapoor )is a strong, independent woman who deals with every situation in a calm and composed manner. Kirti will try and connect the dots in order to nab the culprit. The first promo had a great reception from the audience. We are extremely thankful and grateful. We will make sure not to disappoint the audience. A thrilling ride waits for them,” added the actor.

Set in Panchgani, ‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ is a murder mystery and love story. It stars Yukti Kapoor and Mudit Nayyar in the lead roles of Kirti and Vikrant respectively.

‘Keh Doon Tumhein’ will be airing from September 4 on Star Plus.

