Mujahid Ali Khan's Odyssey To Become One Of The Most Recognized Urdu Poets.

Modern Urdu Poet Mujahid Ali Khan has been one such personality who often takes the Internet by storm with his amazing poetry. Born on 4th January 1982, Mujahid enjoys a massive fan following on Facebook. Not only a modern Urdu poet, but this guy with many talents is also one of the most renowned social media influencers & bloggers.Being one of the most recognized Urdu poets wasn't an easy journey for Mujahid. Following an unconventional career path & acing it requires an immense amount of hard work & dedication. He says, " I believe strongly that my talent is God-gifted. However, talent isn't the only factor that allowed me to be the best in the field. My passion to seize the day & make the most out of every opportunity I got allowed me to be where I am."

Mujahid's way of doing his best to remain connected to his audiences via social media has been the reason for the immense love he gets from people. He writes about love, friendship, motivation, inspiration, and so on. Not only can people find his poems on Facebook but people can also find his poems on Instagram & YouTube.Mujahid’s shares his daily thoughts about love, friendship life motivation on his Facebook page & other social media platforms which always admirable by his fans & followers.People all across the globe have recognized his talent and have awarded him for his amazing craft.

Mujahid Ali Khan started performing from a very young age. For the first time, he participated in MISS & MR. TEEN CONTEST in New Delhi, India. From there, his journey towards success continued Mr. Mujahid Ali Khan won the first prize in Infosys Got Talent. He was awarded by Shirijit and applauded by his admirers. His famous poem ‘Maayi’ (Mother) got recognition and was sung by singer Imran Sehar. To date, he has performed about 100 of his ghazals on different platforms. His performance at the ME4 Cancer Event mesmerized the audience with his captivating performance. The event took place in Dubai. The event celebrated cancer warriors who fight and beat this deadly disease every day. His surroundings, the people around him, the experiences, are the main motivation when it comes to his poetry. He says that he can write a number of poems and couplets just by these things. When asked about his role model only one name comes to his mind i.e. mom. "My mom has been a pillar of support and constructive criticism at times. Always inspiring him and making me do better every time, and this has immensely helped me", says Mr. Mujahid.Mujahid Ali Khan is yet to achieve more & inspire more people. His Odyssey to be one of the most recognized Urdu poets has been full of challenges however his passion to be unstoppable has allowed him to reach great heights.

