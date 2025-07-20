"Mujhe apni khud ki zameen tayaar karni padi..": Sameer Anjaan opens up on his struggles in Bollywood

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who is known for giving several hits, including 'Teri Umeed Tera Intezaar', 'Ghunghat Ki Aad', 'Aaja Na Chhu Le Meri Chunari', 'Kheech Meri Photo, among others, talked about his journey in Bollywood and the challenges he faced to establish himself in the industry.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "It's a long journey. My father achieved success after 17 to 18 years of struggle. I was born in a small village in Banaras (Varanasi). I moved from the village to the city and from the city to this mahanagar (Mumbai). And this journey was full of ups and downs. I took very difficult decisions. I left my bank job. I left the offer to become a professor. I used to receive such offers because, at that time, I had completed my M.Com from BHU. So, people didn't have access to such educated individuals at that time. But I was adamant that I wanted to become a lyricist. That stubbornness gave me a lot of trouble in the beginning."

The ace lyricist recalled the challenges he faced in the initial years of his career, saying, "I had so many trials that I used to cry at night, and I used to sleep hungry. However, I now feel that it was necessary. Because until you are aware of poverty, hunger and pain, when you write, it will look fake. There will be no reality in it. Because if you haven't experienced love, then writing about it will definitely seem fake. I knew at that time, the hunger that was troubling me today, this hunger, would take me ahead, and it did."

Being born to a renowned lyricist, Anjaan proved to be a "boon and a curse" for him. As he shared, "Logon ko lagta tha itne bade baap ka beta hai to shaukiya shaayeri karta hai...I had to break those things, those walls. Mujhe apni khud ki zameen tayaar karni padi..The music directors made me sit in their sitting room and make me write, to see if I knew how to write, or if Anjaanji writes and gives it to me, like a ghostwriter. And it took me 4 years to pass that test. Laxmikant ke yahan ek mukhda pass karane mein mujhe chaar saal laga. Aur un 4 saalon mein mai roz unke yahan jaata tha aur Maine kabhi himmat nahi haari ki ye kab karenge gaana aur vo din aaya ki unhone kiya.."

Later, Sameer Anjaan wrote lyrics for some of Laxmikant-Pyarelal's compositions, like they worked together on the song 'Aao Chalo Bhag Chalen' from the film 'Dil Hai Betaab'.

"If you are afraid of struggle, you won't achieve success. The more you struggle, the better success you will get. If you decide this in your mind, then no power in the world can stop you on the way," he added.

He recalled how his creations gained popularity among the people. "'Mujhe Neend Na Aaye'..matlab ye haal ho gaya mai jahan jau college mein, kisi function mein jau sab jagah yehi gaana gaaya ja raha hai.."

His next successful project was 'Aashiqui'. "So, 'Aashiqui' changed the whole vibration..aesa laga pura Hindustan mohabbatmaye ho gaya hai..I want to spread love to the world. I want to show that the only way to remove hatred is to spread love..."

A soulful musical evening titled "Baithak: Sameer Anjaan - A Lyrical Mehfil" was held at the NCUI Auditorium and Convention Centre in New Delhi, celebrating the creative journey of renowned Bollywood lyricist Sameer Anjaan through melodies and words.

The event was graced by the presence of the former Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, as the Chief Guest. The evening was hosted by Mukesh Gupta.

The evening also featured soulful live performances by Mohit Tyana and Kiran Upadhyay, who brought to life some of Sameer's most iconic songs.

