"Mujhe Boxing, swimming seekhni padi": Kartik Aaryan on his role in 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 : Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is all set to come up with never seen before avatar in the upcoming film 'Chandu Champion', recently got candid about his preparations for the film at the finale episode of Neha Dhupia's talk show 'No Filter Neha Season 6'.

During a chat with the host Neha, Kartik opened up about the film and his preparations. He said, "This is also a genre film when you do it for a genre. The meaning of the genre is that this is a sports film, a man's body transformation toh jab aap woh picture puri us zone mein aur uske around hai and a lot of skill set. It's not just transformation, there are even skill sets. Mujhe Boxing seekhni padi, swimming seekhni padi, dangal seekhna pada (I had to learn boxing, swimming and wrestling.)

Kartik added, "You have to have the right scripts, the right people who put you with the right trainers which is what Kabir Sir does. When he narrated this film he came along with a bunch of people who were experts and their skills. I think Kabir Sir has this knack of being real you know he makes it commercial but still he goes into great detailing and which I really admire about this. 100% fair to say that you will see me in an avatar you've never seen before."

Kartik Aaryan has put his heart and soul into his upcoming film 'Chandu Champion'.

He transformed himself to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion and has prepared very hard for his titular character.

As per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language.

The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsperson and his spirit of never giving up.

Kartik unveiled the first look from the movie last year in August.

In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024. It will serve as yet another Eid release for Kartik as Eid-al-Adha falls on June 16, 2024.

Kabir Khan has directed the film.

Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

