"Mujhe meri Eidi mil gayi": Kartik Aaryan flattered as he receives praise from Shabana Azmi for 'Chandu Champion'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Actor Kartik Aaryan is being lauded for his inspiring performance in Kabir Khan's directorial 'Chandu Champion'.

From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise from all corners of the world. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi too appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana Azmi took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal . He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance .#Vijay Rasz as the coach is v effective. It's a real life story and I say Salaam kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

The image saw Shabana showering love on Kartik with a kiss on his cheek.

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying "Muje Meri Eidi mil gayi."

"Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi Every word you said feels like a medal for me," he wrote.

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

