Mukesh Ambani explains significance of traditional Hindu marriage in heartfelt video from Anant-Radhika's wedding ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities saw their families' deep reverence for Indian rituals, customs, and traditions.

The couple tied the knot on July 12 as per Hindu rituals. In a heartfelt video from the wedding ceremony, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, father of Anant, explained the significance of a traditional Hindu marriage as "the most important sanskaar" in a person's life, connecting her or him to society, duty, and spirituality.

He invited guests to two days of deeply immersive experience of the rich Indian culture and a traditional Hindu wedding, so lovingly curated by his wife Nita Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani said when marriage is performed according to the Sanatana Vidhi, it acquires the divinity of celestial unions.

#WATCH | Industrialist Mukesh Ambani explains the significance of a traditional Hindu marriage as the most important sanskaar in a person's life connecting her/him to society, duty, and spirituality as he invites guests to two days of deeply immersive experience of the rich…

Noting that Vedas regard marriage as a duty towards humanity, he said marriage is the basis of a family which then helps form the community, society and larger human family and is guarantor of continuity and cohesion.

"In the Indian tradition, marriage is between two individuals, whereas a wedding is between two families and all their friends and near and dear ones. Therefore, we are profoundly grateful to all of you for sharing our joy and excitement at the auspicious wedding of Shubh Vivah Sanskar of Anant and Radhika. This is the final and the most auspicious ceremony of their divine union and the last wedding in our family. Nita has worked very hard to curate a deeply immersive experience of India's rich culture and spirit of a traditional Indian wedding," he said in the presence of invited guests.

Mukesh Ambani also sought blessings for the guests present at the ceremony.

"Today I pray to the Almighty that Radhika and Anant be so blessed that their life together is filled with 'sukh, swasthya, samriddhi and safalta, happiness, health, prosperity and success. I also pray for the good health and the limitless happiness and the boundless success for each and everyone present here and your blessings for Anant and Radhika," he said.

"On this auspicious day, together with all of you, we invoke Panch Tatva, the five foundational elements of Mother Nature that nurture all life on planet Earth so that they offer strength and sustenance to the couple. When marriage is performed according to the Sanatana Vidhi, it acquires the divinity of celestial unions. Just as Lakshmi resides in Vishnu's heart, Anant will always keep Radhika in his heart. This will make their married life beautiful, blissful, smooth and cultured," he added.

Mukesh Ambani, the father of groom, talked of the spiritual aroma in the air as his words touched everyone's hearts.

"The Vedas regard marriage as a duty towards humanity. Marriage is the basis of a family. Family is a basis of community and community is the basis of society and the larger human family. Marriage thus becomes the most essential guarantor of the continuity, cohesion and well-being and progress of the human race," he said.

"Therefore, the matrimony of Anant and Radhika commits them to serve humanity as a whole. Friends, guests, ladies and gentlemen, the air is filled with spiritual aroma. Gods and Goddesses have descended from heaven into this Vaikunth Lok. All of you have settled. And now, with your blessings and good wishes, let us begin the most pious ceremony of Shubh Viva. Thank you. Jai Shri Krishna," he added.

Mukesh Ambani began by welcoming guests from different parts of the world and pointed to the presence of religious leaders.

"Our most valued family, friends, and guests, especially our friends from around the world who have come from a long distance. Good evening. We have with us as our special guests today, our spiritual and religious leaders. They have come specially to bless Anant and Radhika. We welcome each and every one of you with a warm heart," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kim Kardashian and many others celebrities were present to witness the wedding rituals.

The wedding festivities began with a grand ceremony on July 12, followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders.The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

