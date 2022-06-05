Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani arrive for future Daughter-In-Law, Radhika Merchant's 'Arangetram'

Ambanis are all set to host the biggest night after almost two years for their future daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant. The family hosted an Arangetram ceremony at The Grand Theater, Jio World Center. . The grand invites for the event, being hosted by the Ambanis and Merchants, even mentioned the name of Radhika’s beau Anant Ambani. The pictures of the beautiful floral pink invitations have gone viral online.

The event will be followed by dinner at The Lotus Ballroom. The invitation card also added, "Sharing the joy Anant, Anjali-Aman, Isha-Anand, Shloka-Akash."Radhika and Anant got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019, according to several media reports. However, the Ambanis and the Merchants have not confirmed the news. The soon-to-be Ambani daughter-in-law Radhika recently attended a family function of Mukesh and Anil Ambani's niece, Isheta Salgaocar cocktail bash.