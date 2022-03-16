Mukesh Ambani's Grandson, Prithvi, gives a little glimpse as he attends first day of his school, Watch

On Tuesday morning in Mumbai, Mukesh Ambani's grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani gave a little glimpse of him at school, Prithvi Ambani was seen with his mother Shloka Ambani for the first day of his school. The picture of Prithvi Prithvi Ambani is going so viral on social media, he was seen in the arms of his mother. According to the reports she was picking him up from the Sunflower School in Malabar Hill interesting part is that the parents of Prithvi Ambani had studied in the same school.

The sources said "Prithvi Ambani is going to be educated in India and therefore, sending him to where Akash and Shloka studied at Sunflower School in Malabar Hill was a unanimous call to ensure their youngest member gets a grounded, safe, secure but quality education and learning environment."

Akash Ambani also tied the knot with Shloka Mehta in 2019, after the year in 2020 couple welcomed their baby boy to the world whom they named, Prithvi Akash Ambani.

They also released the statement which reads as "With the grace and blessings of Lord Krishna, Shloka and Akash Ambani became proud parents of a baby boy today in Mumbai. Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great-grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani. Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families."