"Mukesh and I together had a dream to create a center": Nita Ambani on NMACC anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 : Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani celebrated the anniversary of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani said, "It's a year already. And what a year it's been! It feels just like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC. Memories of that opening night are still so fresh and vivid that I can recall every moment of excitement, uncertainty, and nervousness. I remember standing here backstage and waiting anxiously for the first reactions. The overwhelming response and thunderous applause from all of you, our dear audience, will remain etched in my heart, as a beautiful memory for a lifetime! It was the moment I knew that we all had embarked on something truly special, something important, something noble, something that we hoped would make our nation proud and our culture shine.

Expressing gratitude, she stated in her speech, "I stand before you with a heart full of joy and a deep sense of gratitude. Thank you for an extraordinary year of firsts! Your presence has energized us. Your appreciation has inspired us. And your love for thee arts and for our beloved country has shaped this beautiful journey. Dil se dhanyawad."

She added, "I am also immensely grateful to all the artists from India and around the world who have blessed and trusted us with their art. In the last 366 days, we have hosted 670 artists, 700 shows, and over ONE MILLION audiences at NMACC. Our Art House has had several cutting-edge exhibitions that the world has ever seen. Through Swadesh, we have given a global platform to artisans from the remotest villages and smallest towns of our nation. It has been an honour to spotlight India's age-old arts and artisans and give them the respect and recognition that they so richly deserve."

Nita Amabani further said, "From breakthrough Indian theatricals like Civilization to Nation... to iconic Broadway musicals like The Sound of Music... From hosting maestros at Parampara... to supporting young upcoming artists... and celebrating children with Bachpan... From the finest classical, semi-classical, or folk music from India and around the world... to memorable dramas, rare ensembles, and solo dance performances... It has been an absolute joy for us at NMACC to become a welcoming home to the arts, to thee artists, and to you, our dear audience."

On March 31 2023, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was formally inaugurated. The NMACC was established to display the sensory journey of India's rich cultural history through costume, performing and visual arts. It is located within the Jio

World Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Speaking about the centre Nita Ambani said, "Mukesh and I together had a dream to create a center that would be a center of art, culture and knowledge. There should be a center, here music gets new notes, dance gets new rhythm, art gets a new home and artists get a new sky," Nita stated.

She ended her speech by saying, "As we complete one year of NMACC, we look ahead with renewed purpose and enthusiasm. Today, we rededicate ourselves to NMACC's founding vision. Mukesh and I have always believed that India's priceless artistic heritage is our intangible national wealth. In all humility, I can say that no country in the world can match the sheer diversity and depth of India's cultural legacy."

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.

