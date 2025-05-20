Mukesh and Nita Ambani named in TIME's 100 most influential in philanthropy for 2025

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Reliance Industries Chairman & Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, and Reliance Foundation Founder-Chairperson, Nita Ambani, have been named in TIME magazine's 2025 list of the 100 most influential people in philanthropy.

Released on Tuesday, the list features a diverse array of personalities from various sectors, including finance, entertainment, technology, sports, activism, and academia.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani have "funded initiatives affecting millions of Indians that have provided funding for scholarships; helped women strengthen their career skills; assisted rural communities with sustainable agriculture initiatives; supported water conservation projects; paid for the construction of hospitals; aided people with vision problems; and improved infrastructure for schools."

All told, the couple gifted Rs 407 crore (about USD 48 million) in 2024, placing them among the country's biggest donors, as per TIME magazine.

Nita Ambani, who co-owns the Mumbai Indians with her son Akash, leads a number of the foundation programs to nurture and develop athletes by providing them with world-class facilities and coaching based on the latest in sports science, with a particular focus on female athletes.

Other names on the list include David Beckham, Oprah Winfrey, Dolly Parton, and Darren Walker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor