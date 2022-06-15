Mukesh Chhabra set to launch fifth edition of theatre festival 'Khidkiyaan'

Mumbai, June 15 Hindi cinema's casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who is known for his work in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Tamasha' and many others, is set to launch the fifth edition of his popular theatre festival, 'Khidkiyaan'.

The new edition of the festival will be produced by Mukesh's father T.C. Chhabra. The four-day festival is scheduled to be held at Mumbai's Sathaye College starting on June 16 and will culminate on June 19.

Talking about the festival, Mukesh Chhabra said in a statement, "Khidkiyaan Theatre Festival is very close to my heart and at MCCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company), we feel very proud and excited to present its fourth edition as we believe it's a perfect platform to showcase and celebrate talent, also providing aspiring students of cinema to interact with eminent personalities of our film fraternity."

While the opening ceremony of the event will be graced by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the closing ceremony will be attended by Manoj Bajpayee. The idea behind 'Khidkiyaan' is to bring together the youth and also the film fraternity to come together for the love of theatre.

A host of distinguished personalities and celebrated names from the theatre, TV and film industry are likely to attend this year's festival including Sunil Grover and Piyush Mishra amongst others. Apart from theatre plays, the festival will also include short films screenings, a musical evening, street plays, poetry performances and interactive sessions with eminent personalities.

