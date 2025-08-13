Mukesh Khanna On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Role of Lord Rama in Ramayana, Says He Could But...

Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi is in working progress film, for which everyone is waiting. The initial glimpse of the movie was released few months back, which have created significant amount of buzz. However vetran actor Muksh Khanna has questioned the casting of Lord Rama played by Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview Mukesh Khanna who is known for his mythological role of Bhishma Pitamah in Chopra’s legendary television series 'Mahabharat' doubted that if Ranbir Kapoor will able to carry lord Rama role properly?

While talking to Galatta India Mukesh Khanna stated, “If you provoke, you’ll get into trouble. You are showing Ram as a warrior, but he was the Maryada Purushottam, the ideal man. They’re showing Lord Rama climbing trees and shooting arrows. Krishna or Arjuna might do that, but Rama would not. If Rama declared himself a warrior, he would never have sought the help of monkeys. He was sufficient, one man against Ravana.”

Mukhesh Khanna while clearing his above statement Shaktiman actor said that Ranveer has created certain image following him (like Animal) No objection to that; he could certainly do it. But I think if you present Rama as a warrior, people may find it difficult to accept. This could cause some controversy.