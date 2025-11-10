Mukesh Khanna says 'Glad to see that the essence is alive' as Shaktimaan Returns in a new avatar

Mumbai, Nov 10 The beloved superhero show from our childhood, "Shaktimaan," has returned in a brand-new avatar. Pocket FM has brought back the show in an exclusive 40-episode audio series titled "Shaktimaan Returns", featuring Mukesh Khanna.

Speaking about the revival of "Shaktimaan", Mukesh Khanna said that the show was created to inspire truth, selflessness, and courage in young minds.

"These values are timeless. When Pocket FM approached me, I was curious to see how those ideals would come alive through audio. But the way they’ve reimagined it, with a fresh storyline while preserving the soul of Shaktimaan, truly moved me. I doubt if any other production house could have done such justice to the character."

He added that he is glad to see that the essence of "Shaktimaan" has been kept alive. The veteran actor said that the show speaks to a new generation in a new voice.

Rohan Nayak, CEO and Co-founder of Pocket FM also shared his views saying, “For many of us, Shaktimaan was the first hero we truly believed in. Bringing him back wasn’t about rebooting the 90s; it was about showing how timeless Indian heroes can be when told through a modern style of storytelling and with a new storyline."

“For decades, the world has looked to the U.S for its superheroes, from caped crusaders to cinematic universes. But India has its own legends, its own heroes shaped by our values and imagination. Shaktimaan brings a refreshing shift with an Indian superhero who stands for purpose, balance, and moral strength. We’re thrilled to bring him to Pocket FM, and this is just the beginning as we continue to create and reimagine more superheroes for our audiences. Audio is one of the most powerful storytelling mediums, and this project demonstrates how classic Indian IPs can evolve with technology and reach new audiences globally," he added.

Celebrating Shaktimaan's comeback, the makers have also dropped a hilarious brand film featuring 90s Bollywood baddies — Gulshan Grover, Ranjeet, Shehzad Khan, Shahbaz Khan, and Surendra Pal. They are all seen in a panic mode after learning that Shaktimaan is back.

