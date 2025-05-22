Mukesh Khanna supports Operation Sindoor, says "India is answering well"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 22 : Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna lauded the central government and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and said that "India is answering very well".

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "Operation Sindoor bahut a makul naam se chalaya gaya hai.. kyunki kayi logon ke sindoor ujad gaye hai..dekhiye ye ghatna bhi aesi hai ki isne ek parampara shuru ki hai ki hum ghus kar marenge.. aaj tak hum ghusne ki baat nahi karte the..."

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

He added, "Whatever happened in Pahalgam, beautiful place, I have been there 6 times in my childhood. I am surprised that we used to roam so peacefully, used to sit by the river, tourists used to come on horses... Today, at the same place, I am surprised... I don't know how many are there, came and attacked... India is answering very well. "

On talking about the Instagram accounts of Pakistani actors being blocked in the country, he shared, "Actors have no religion, we have to follow every religion..Hindus and Muslims work together. ...Actors can come from Hollywood to work, so why not from Pakistan? But if that actor from Pakistan does not understand the principles of the actor, to uska virodh hona chahiye.."

Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose.Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, as per the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting press release.

Multi-agency intelligence provided confirmation of nine major camps that were eventually targeted in the operation. India's retaliatory action was based on meticulous planning and an intelligence-led approach, which ensured that the operations were conducted with minimal collateral damage.

Operational ethics were central to the mission, and restraint was exercised to avoid civilian harm, as per the press release. In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture. Central to this success was the Integrated Command and Control Strategy (ICCS), which facilitated real-time threat identification, assessment, and interception across multiple domains.

