"Mukesh Parivar ka ghar sabke liye khula rehta hai," says Neil Nitin Mukesh as he welcomes Bappa home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : Just like every year, this time too, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his family welcomed Lord Ganpati at his home, commencing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

It has been over three decades since the Mukesh family started bringing Bappa home and celebrating Ganesh Utsav with much zeal and vigour.

As they indulge themselves in festive spirit once again, Neil and his father Nitin Mukesh spoke withand expressed their happiness over bringing Lord Ganesha to their residence.

"It's an annual ritual. Every year we wait for Bappa to come to our house and shower us with his blessings. I consider Lord Ganesha my younger brother. I still remember when I was a kid, I along with my sisters, insisted my father to bring Bappa home. It's been 31 years, and to date, we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with the same enthusiasm. During Ganesh Chaurthi, our relatives and friends from across the country visit our house and celebrate the festival together. Mukesh parivar ka ghar sabke liye khula rehta hai (The house of Mukesh family is open for everyone)," Neil said.

Veteran singer-composer Nitin Mukesh added, "Ganesh Chaturthi ek jashn hai (Ganesh Chaturthi is a celebration). I feel extremely happy when my relatives and friends visit us and celebrate the festival with us."

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant ten-day festival starting today, is celebrated across India with great enthusiasm.

The festival will conclude on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees across Maharashtra are engaged in various preparations, including bringing Ganesh idols into their homes, observing fasts, preparing traditional offerings, and visiting pandals.

The festival dedicated to Lord Ganesh began yesterday (September 6) and will be observed for 10 days.

From visiting temples to seek the blessings of the almighty to bringing Ganpatti Bappa home to decorating the place with flowers, devotees celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their special ways.

