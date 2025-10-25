Mukesh Rishi remembers late Satish Shah's "smiling face", Neil Nitin Mukesh calls him a "father figure"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : Actor Mukesh Rishi paid his condolences to veteran actor Satish Shah, who passed away on Saturday due to kidney-related complications, and said he was a very good actor and a good human being.

"He was a very good actor and a good human being. I also got the chance to work with him. I always saw his smiling face whenever I met him. He had a long journey and worked in several films. I recently met him near Bandra a few months ago, and now this news has saddened me. I prayed for strength for his family. May his soul rest in peace," Mukesh Rishi spoke to ANI.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also paid his homage to Satish Shah. "He was like a father figure to me. I started my career with him as an assistant director on 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'. At that time, he supported me a lot. He was a very good human being, and I respected him a lot. I recently met him, and he showed immense love to me. He was a good friend of my father and a big fan of my grandfather, Mukesh Ji," the actor told ANI.

Celebrities have also taken to their respective social media handles and paid tributes, remembering Satish Shah's memorable journey.

Actor Rajesh Kumar, who shared the screen with Satish Shah in the iconic sitcom 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', described the actor as a "father figure" in his life while paying tribute.

Taking to his Instagram handle, actor Rajesh mourned the loss of the actor, calling it a "big loss" to the entertainment industry of India.

"A man full of life and humour. Challenging everything. Made his name and left his mark as an actor. This is a big, big loss to the industry and us (Sarabhai's family). Let's pray for his departed soul and keep him in your prayers," added Rajesh Kumar.

With a career of over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in both films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', and 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

