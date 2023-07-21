Mukti Mohan offers scholarship to ‘India's Best Dancer 3’ contestant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 21 : Dancer and actor Mukti Mohan, who appeared along with Harshdeep Kaur on a dance reality show, ‘India's Best Dancer 3’ to promote his latest track 'Waah Sajna' was left in awe of the performance by contestant Anjali Mamgai and choreographer Kartik Raja to the song ‘Banthan Chali Bolo’.

She was also moved by her story and how because of struggles in her life she can’t pursue her education and thus she offers her scholarship.

She said, "Anjali, the entire set was dancing, and we enjoyed ourselves. It’s a massive victory for any entertainer to make people dance and laugh alongside the act. Your choreography was seamless, with clean moves and delightful expressions. Beyond your performance, Anjali, your journey as a sister and daughter is inspiring. As one of four sisters, I understand the responsibilities that come with being the elder sister.”

“During challenging times, you have to be at the forefront, holding the fort and supporting your sisters. I am a little sad that you are not pursuing your studies, so today, I would like to offer you a scholarship where you can study the performing arts or anything you desire, free of cost. You are welcome to join anytime, and attend any class, all free of cost."

Left spellbound with her act, Harshdeep praised the contestant, saying, "Anjali, you are a rock star! I have been following your performances, and you are an amazing dancer. I was in shock; your body movements were distinct and visually captivating. Mukti, you, and I are from Delhi, and Delhi girls are 'shernis’. And as a 'sher bacha,' you have made your family proud. Be grateful to God for this wonderful platform. Even without any prior training, you still perform so well. You are such a talented artist."

‘India's Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor