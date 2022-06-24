Mukul Chadda roped in for Yami, Pratik-starrer 'Dhoom Dhaam'

Mumbai, June 24 Actor Mukul Chadda will be seen featuring in Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film 'Dhoom Dhaam'.

Mukul says: "I am really looking forward to this. The genre of Action-Comedy is an exciting and underserved one."

He added: "I've done a lot of comedy, but not so much action. Action comedy, on the other hand, is an interesting mix, and something audiences in India haven't seen too much of. I'm also excited to work with both Yami and Pratik, whose films and shows I've loved watching."

The movie, backed by Aditya Dhar is an action-comedy directed by Rishab Seth.

Mukul Chadda is best known for his role as 'Jagdeep Chadda' in the official Indian adaptation of international sit-com 'The Office'.

