Mumbai-based fashion designer Muskan Narang found dead

Mumbai-based fashion designer Muskaan Narang died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Friday. Her dead body was found hanging from the fan in her bedroom at her house in Ram Ganga Vihar Colony of Police Station Civil Line area of ​​Moradabad. Hours before her death, Muskan uploaded a video on her Instagram account where she told her followers that it is her last video. She also mentioned that people were questioning her self-confidence even though she had it in abundance. She further added that whatever she is going to do, it is her choice, and nobody is to blame.

The police have not found any suicide note yet. Muskan's father is a businessman of Moradabad and has three daughters and a son. Muskan was the eldest of them all. She had done a fashion designing course in Delhi and worked as a fashion designer in Mumbai.Muskan's father, Chandra Prakash Narang, shared that the family had dinner together before Muskan went into her room. She seemed fine during dinner and talked happily with everyone. The next day when her room remained closed for a longer time, the family called out her name, but there was no response. Upon investigation, they found Muskan's body hanging from the ceiling fan