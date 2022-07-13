Mumbai Court allows Aryan Khan to travel abroad, returns his passport

A Mumbai court on Wednesday allowed the return of passport and cancellation of bail bond of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan which was deposited with the court as a condition for his bail in the cruise ship drug case.After hearing the parties today, Special NDPS Judge VV Patil allowed return of his passport and cancellation of bail bond after taking note of the fact that Khan was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the chargesheet.

The Court, however, did not grant the relief of ‘discharge’ as was sought by Khan in his application after NCB took strong objection to the same.Khan had deposited his passport with the Special Court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in compliance with the condition imposed by the Bombay High Court when it granted bail to him in the cruise ship drug case on October 28, 2021.