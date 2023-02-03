Mumbai court issues notice to Nawazuddin Siddiqui over wife Aaliya’s complaint

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been served a notice by a Mumbai court after his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed a complaint over a fresh dispute. Aliya filed a complaint against Nawazuddin and his family. Earlier, Nawaz's mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui had filed an FIR against Aaliya for alleged trespassing, among other charges. Alleging that Aaliya Siddiqui has not been provided food, bed, and washroom for the last week, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee told ETimes, "The first case that was filed was a counter case to their complaint. We have filed it under section 509, insult to modesty. The basis of that is very simple. Nawazuddin’s mother claims that Aaliya is not his wife, in her complaint. So, in this scenario, this statement has to come from Nawaz and not from the mother. If Nawaz claims that Alia is not his wife, then it is contrary to all the documents where he has declared Aaliya as his wife, which includes government documents, passport and interviews."

He further added, "So if the mother is right and Nawaz is wrong, then it is a case of rape against Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Because, if you deceitfully make a lady believe that you are her husband and have any kind of sexual intercourse by making her falsely believe that you're a husband, then it is a case of rape. Because Nawaz is keeping quiet about it, I'm not initiating any rape complaint against him right now. "While there is buzz that Aaliya is stirring controversy for property gains, her lawyer revealed the real reason for her presence in Mumbai was to confront the actor for allegedly 'endangering the security' of their young daughter when she accompanied him on a trip to Dubai. The lawyer said, "The manager received my notice and even the husband has received my notice but they have never bothered to respond. They kept quiet and even threatened." Hearing of all these cases is due in the coming days.