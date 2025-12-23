Mumbai: Isha Ambani spreads joy and learning at Reliance Foundation's ESA Day, joins over 680 kids at Hamleys Wonderland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Isha Ambani joined over 680 kids from Mumbai's underprivileged communities at Hamleys Wonderland for Reliance Foundation's ESA Day, spreading joy and learning. The event featured games, carousels, and a new science exhibit, Light Atelier, showcasing the power of playful education.

Over 680 children from across Mumbai enjoyed a memorable, fun-filled day at Hamleys Wonderland™, featuring entertainment and learning, during Reliance Foundation's annual Education and Sports for All (ESA) Day.

Children from government and government-aided schools, as well as from non-governmental organisations, are supported through various year-long initiatives by Reliance Foundation.

Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Foundation, who joined the children for ESA Day, said, "Reliance Foundation believes that when children have joyful experiences, they aspire, build character and grow their potential. Our ESA programme combines this philosophy with the joy of giving. For over 15 years, Reliance Foundation has been organising festive celebrations for children from diverse backgrounds. This year, the children also experienced Light Atelier at Hamleys Wonderland. It was amazing to see the young children delight in learning through the exhibition, while playing with light and shadows," as per a press release.

At the Hamleys Wonderland™ carnival in Jio World Garden, children enjoyed a wide range of attractions, including Dino World, the Elevator to the North Pole, the Giant Ferris Wheel, the Carousel, the Bumper Cars, the Wonder Balloon, the Wonder Boat, and other engaging games.

The children also experienced this year's new attraction - Light Atelier - presented by the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, in collaboration with Dadu, the Children's Museum of Qatar.

Light Atelier encourages children aged 4-12 to discover the magic of light, shadow, and colour through playful, hands-on exploration in an immersive learning environment.

Reliance Foundation's ESA programme seeks to make educational opportunities like these, which are accessible to children from all backgrounds and an approach rooted deeply in Reliance's 'We Care' philosophy.

This special December event aims to enable children from diverse communities to enjoy experiences that fuel their imagination and aspirations and to celebrate the spirit of joy and giving.

