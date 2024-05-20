Mumbai Lok Sabha Elections: Jeetendra, Ektaa Kapoor exercise their right to vote

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 : Veteran actor Jeetendra fulfils his duty as a responsible citizen by casting his vote for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He was accompanied by his daughter-producer Ektaa R Kapoor.

In the videos captured by ANI, Jeetendra can be seen smiling and posing for shutterbugs.

After voting, Ektaa was seen posing with her inked finger.

Today, Mumbai saw an influx of celebrity voters showcasing their inked fingers as a mark of their civic participation.

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, a wave of enthusiasm swept through as renowned figures from the Indian film industry stepped out to exercise their franchise during the first half of the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

The celebrity voters to the polling booths included iconic personalities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, R Madhavan, Hrithik Roshan, and Akshay Kumar, among others.

Other stars, Dharmendra, Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkumar Rao, and Janhvi Kapoor, were also seen at various polling booths across the city.

The fifth phase of the elections covers six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai: Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Kalyan, Palghar, Bhiwandi, and Thane are also going to the polls in this phase.

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, is the second-largest state in terms of parliamentary constituencies after Uttar Pradesh.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, being held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, have seen key contests across states. The final results are scheduled to be announced on June 4.

Prominent leaders who are contesting the fifth phase include Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Piyush Goyal, Ujjwal Nikam, Karan Bhushan Singh, Chirag Paswan, Omar Abdullah and Rohini Acharya.

Election Commission has deployed extensive security measures, including 2,000 flying squads, 2105 static surveillance teams, 881 video surveillance teams, and 502 video viewing teams. These teams are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance across 94,732 polling stations to ensure smooth and secure voting process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor