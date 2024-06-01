Mumbai police arrest four Lawrence Bishnoi gang members planning to attack actor Salman Khan's car

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 : Navi Mumbai Police on Saturday arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang who were planning to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel.

Navi Mumbai Police has arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang as they had planned to attack actor Salman Khan's car in Panvel. For this, there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including…—(@ANI) June 1, 2024

For this, the police said there was a plan to order weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier. An FIR has been registered against more than 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar.

Further investigation is underway, as per the Navi Mumbai Police.

According to police, they had received information that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, along with his Canada-based brother Anmol Bishnoi and partner Goldie Brar, had conspired to kill actor Salman Khan by purchasing AK-47, M-16 and AK-92 and other sophisticated weapons from a Pakistani arms dealer.

According to the information, their objective in this plan was to stop Salman Khan's car or raid the farmhouse. Police also said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had made this plan a month before the arrest of two shooters for firing outside actor Salman Khan's house.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, according to the Navi Mumbai Police.

The accused had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's house and farmhouse. Accused Ajay Kashyap contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan through a video call and weapons like AK-47 were ordered from Pakistan to attack Salman Khan.

The accused had done a recce of Salman Khan's house and farmhouse. Accused Ajay Kashyap contacted a person named Dogar in Pakistan through a video call and weapons like AK-47 were ordered from Pakistan to attack Salman Khan. The police got the information that about 60 to 70 boys…—(@ANI) June 1, 2024

The police said they got the information that about 60 to 70 members of Lawrence Bishnoi and Sampat Nehra's gang had arrived from Mumbai, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Gujarat and were keeping an eye on Salman Khan. There was a plan to use minors to attack Salman Khan.

As per the Navi Mumbai Police, after the attack, the accused had planned to flee to Sri Lanka via boat from Kanyakumari.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor