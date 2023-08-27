Mumbai police detain 5 persons for protesting outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan found himself in the centre of a new controversy stemming from one of his advertisements related to online gaming. On Saturday, August 26, protestors gathered outside SRK's residence in Mumbai, known as Mannat, to express their dissent regarding his endorsement of online gaming applications. Subsequently, Mumbai police were dispatched to the actor's abode.

A23, an online rummy platform, recently welcomed Shah Rukh Khan as the Brand Ambassador for the A23 Games Platform. He filmed a promotional segment for the application, wherein he utters the phrase, "Chalo Saath Khelein" (Let's Play Together). The protest was spearheaded by the Untouch Youth Foundation, focusing on their objection to online gaming applications and portals like Junglee Rummy, Zupee, and others. The demonstrators voiced their concerns that these platforms are leading the youth astray and exerting a corrupting influence.

In response, Mumbai police promptly stationed multiple officers outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat, located in Bandra, Bandstand. Reports indicate that approximately 4-5 individuals were detained by the police. A video shared online depicts Mumbai police securing the vicinity around Mannat.The official statement, accessed by Free Press Journal, that led to the protest read, "Famous actors and actresses work in these advertisements and they are working towards misguiding the society. The protest will be held outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat bungalow on behalf of Untouch India Foundation.""The new generation is involved in playing Junglee rummy. If someone is playing Junglee rummy or gambling outside, the police arrest them, but big Bollywood stars promoting online games are misleading the young generation,” Krishchandra Adal, the President of Untouch India Foundation said.On the work front, the superstar is all set for the release of Jawan helmed by Atlee. The movie features Shah Rukh Khan alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. Additionally, Deepika Padukone is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.