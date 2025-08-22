Mumbai Police give clean chit to K Sera Group Chairman Satish Panchariya in alleged sexual abuse case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : The Mumbai Police have filed a final report before the Magistrate court in Andheri where they have given a clean chit to Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera Group, and Nikita Rattanshi, Director of Chhotu Maharaj Cinema after allegations of criminal conspiracy and sexual assault were filed against them.

In April 2025, an FIR was filed at Amboli Police Station in Mumbai after a foreign national alleged that Panchariya had subjected her to sexual abuse. The Mumbai Police investigated the matter based on the FIR.

However, in its final report submitted before the Court the Mumbai Police have said that the FIR in the matter was false as victim's claims could not be verified.

According to the B Summary report filed by the Mumbai Police the investigation into the said crime did not yield any evidence of a cognizable offence. The investigation also revealed that the complaint was false.

Further the report said, that the complainant had submitted an affidavit on June 11 saying that she had filed the case due to a family dispute and the said crime had not been committed. She had also requested to close the investigation into the said crime.

The Police say that after reviewing the documents and witness statements it was found that the said crime is false and the B summary is being submitted to the court.

